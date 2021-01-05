Abhishek on a tour of North Bengal, set to hold organisational meets

Darjeeling: Abhishek Banerjee, MP and National President of the All India Trinamool Youth Congress arrived in North Bengal on Monday on a four-day tour of the districts. With the run up to the Assembly elections, his visit is of immense political significance. Banerjee will mainly be holding organisational meetings during his tour.



On arrival at Bagdogra on Monday, Banerjee rushed to Kanyashree Government guest house located in Uttarkanya in the Jalpaiguri district. Here he held back to back meetings with party leaders. The first meeting was with TMC leaders from North Bengal districts followed by Assembly constituency specific meetings, stated sources. "The meetings are mainly to discuss organizational matters along with working out strategies for the 2021 Assembly election," stated Gautam Deb, Tourism Minister and TMC leader.

Making Siliguri his base the Youth national president will be visiting the districts daily. On Tuesday he will be visiting Torsha Kalibari temple following which he will hold an indoor meeting with party members and leaders at the Alipurduar Circuit House.

On Wednesday he will visit the Jalpesh temple following which he will address an indoor meeting at Chalsa. On Thursday he will address a public meeting at Gangarampur Stadium ground in Dakshin Dinajpur.

On Friday he will attend an indoor meeting in Kanyashree following which he will depart for Kolkata. Abhishek Banerjee is accorded Z Plus category security.

Accordingly security has been beefed up surrounding his visit.

The youth leader will be taking stock of the situation prevalent on ground zero in respect to the forthcoming elections. With the political equations having changed dramatically with new forces joining hands with the TMC coupled with some defections, Banerjee has many important tasks of checks and balances on his hand. In the Hills with both Tamang and Gurung faction of the GJM supporting the TMC, he will have to balance both and work out a cordial working relationship between the two opposite forces.

Banerjee also has to pacify recently joined Adivasi leaders including Rajesh Lakra, popular as Tiger, who does not enjoy a cordial relation with Bimal Gurung.

In order to consolidate bases in the Hills, Terai and Dooars all these forces have to be brought to the table to work with each other in order to prevent votes from being split

to the advantage of the saffron brigade. Abhisekh Banerjee

has been entrusted with this herculean task, opine party insiders.