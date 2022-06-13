Abhishek likely to visit Tripura on June 14 ahead of bypolls

KOLKATA: Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary, will canvas for the party nominees in the forthcoming by-election for four Assembly seats in Tripura. He is likely to go to Tripura on June 14. He will take part in road shows and address rallies.



The Assembly election in Tripura is scheduled for 2023. Prior to the poll, it is the acid test for the BJP.

Chief Minister Manik Saha is contesting in the by-election from Town Bardowali. He was a Rajya Sabha member. He was appointed as the Chief Minister replacing Biplab Deb. The by-election will be held on June 23.

The four seats, where the bypoll will be held are Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar.

Trinamool had contested in the civic election. Though it could not bag any seat, it had created a major dent by bagging 20 per cent vote.

Rajib Bandyopadhyay, Trinamool leader in Tripura said Banerjee's presence will boost up party workers and leaders. He will lead the campaign in Agartala on June 14.

Bandyopadhyay said over the past five years BJP had not done anything for the development of the state.

The people are frustrated and they want a change, he observed.

The BJP had tried out every means to stop Banerjee from visiting the state during the municipal polls in 2021.

His car was attacked and the BJP had tried to stop him from reaching Kamakhshya temple.

The saffron party had scared the hotel owners to such an extent that they requested Trinamool Congress leaders who had put up in their hotels to vacate the rooms.