Abhishek likely to visit North Bengal in Sept

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is likely to visit North Bengal in September to attend the conference of the tea garden workers.



Banerjee is likely to visit North Bengal on a two-day tour on September 9 and 10. The tea garden workers' conference is likely to be held either in Alipurduar or Jalpaiguri. The venue has not yet been fixed.

Trinamool Congress did not do well in 2019 Lok Sabha election in North Bengal. In Assembly election in 2021, Trinamool Congress could not open its account in Alipurduar.

Trinamool is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen its organisation before 2023 Panchayat election and subsequently the Lok Sabha election in 2024.

Banerjee had told party leaders that he would visit North Bengal every month and every leader would have to produce report card to show how many times he or she had visited the rural areas up to the booths. Banerjee had already said that in Panchayat election leaders with clean images would be nominated and stern action would be taken against those who try to intervene in administrative work.Banerjee had held one round of talk with the leaders from North Bengal in his Camac Street office recently. Party sources said he would listen to the grievances of the tea garden workers.