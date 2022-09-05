Abhishek likely to visit N Bengal next week

KOLKATA: All India Trinamool Congress general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee is likely to address a meeting at Malbazar in Alipurduar on September 11.

Earlier, he had given a guideline to the party leaders of Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar following which booth level committees were set up.

Though Abhishek was scheduled to visit North Bengal on September 9-10, the date was reportedly postponed as TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has called a booth level party workers meet in Kolkata.