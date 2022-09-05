Millennium Post
Home > Kolkata > Abhishek likely to visit N Bengal next week
Kolkata

Abhishek likely to visit N Bengal next week

BY MPost4 Sep 2022 6:50 PM GMT

KOLKATA: All India Trinamool Congress general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee is likely to address a meeting at Malbazar in Alipurduar on September 11.

Earlier, he had given a guideline to the party leaders of Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar following which booth level committees were set up.

Though Abhishek was scheduled to visit North Bengal on September 9-10, the date was reportedly postponed as TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has called a booth level party workers meet in Kolkata.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X
X