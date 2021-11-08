Abhishek likely to visit Goa for a three-day tour from Nov 10

KOLKATA: Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary, is likely to visit Goa on a three-day tour on November 10.



Trinamool Congress (TMC) has opened its office in Goa and decided to contest the state Assembly election there, which is scheduled to be held in February 2022.

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee had visited Goa last week. Earlier, Lunzinho Faleiro, former Congress Chief Minister of Goa and tennis star Leander Paes and former national swimming champion Nafisa Ali along with a host of people, including businessmen, had joined TMC. Banerjee during her stay went and talked to the fishermen and common people. She also held a meeting with Vijay Sardesai, president of Goa Forward Party (GFP). TMC is likely to ink a political alliance with GFP.

There are 11 lakh voters in Goa. TMC alleged that the BJP government had ignored the interest of common people. TMC leaders Saugata Roy, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Derek O' Brien and Mahua Moitra had visited Goa.

Political experts said Abhishek Banerjee's visit to Goa is very significant. The people of the coastal state are not happy with the BJP as they did not support the way BJP had formed the government. Congress got a majority in the 2018 Assembly election. BJP went for horse trading and with the help of Congress deserters had formed the government.

In the past five years, no development work had been carried out in the coastal state. The condition of common people has become worse. The minority constitutes 28 per cent vote. Mamata Banerjee has announced that priority will be given to field women and young people as candidates.

It was learnt that Abhishek Banerjee will talk to local people and leaders of like-minded political parties. He will meet the workers and address them. Though the Assembly election is three months away, TMC has taken up the election seriously.