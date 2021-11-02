Abhishek likely to visit Goa after Kali Puja

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary is likely to make a three-day tour to Goa after Kali Puja.



The itinerary of Banerjee is yet to be finalised. The Assembly election in Goa will be held in February 2022 and the Trinamool has decided to contest the elections.

The visit of TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee to the coastal town last week has evoked tremendous responses from the common people. Tennis star Leander Paes and former national swimming champion Nafisa Ali along with people from all walks of life joined TMC over the last few weeks.

Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro along with other Congress leaders also joined TMC. Mamata Banerjee had held a meeting with Vijay Sardesai, president of Goa Forward Party (GFP). during her visit to Goa.

Political experts said that there are 11 lakh voters in Goa of which 49 per cent are women. The original inhabitants of Goa have been neglected over the years. Local people have expressed satisfaction over the pro-people schemes that have been implemented in Bengal. They maintained that Abhishek Banerjee is likely to talk to the local leaders of different political parties and convince them to come under one umbrella.

The way the BJP had formed the state government in Goa in 2017 though Congress had a majority did not go well with the people. Moreover, the promises made by the BJP before the Assembly elections had not been kept.