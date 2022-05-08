Abhishek likely to visit Assam on May 11

KOLKATA: Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general-secretary is likely to visit Assam on May 11.

He is likely to reach Assam in the morning and will return to the city in the evening after holding meeting with party's Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev and Ripun Bora, fomer stateCongress president who has recently joined Trinamool Congress.

Banerjee is not likely to visit Meghalaya now. Veteran party leader Manas Bhuniya is looking after Meghalaya and he is visiting the state frequently.

Trinamool is likely to field candidates in the Lok Sabha election in Assam in 2024.

Sushmita Dev said a party office will be set up in Guwahati following which many leaders from different parties will join Trinamool.

Trinamool has divided Assam into three areas, namely, upper Assam, lower Assam

and Barrack valley. Dev said: "Trinamool is working to strenghten the organisation of the party. Banerjee will give directions in the matter. TMC will highlight the failure of BJP and how the hopes of the people of Assam have been shattered."