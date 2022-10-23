Abhishek likely to return to city this weekend after eye surgery in the US

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who underwent an eye surgery at a hospital in the US on October 12, is likely to return to Kolkata this weekend.



Abhishek has been suffering from the eye problem since 2016 following a road accident while returning from a party meeting in Murshidabad in October that year.

His car had hit a milk cart on the Durgapur Expressway near Singur. The bone below his left eye was broken.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, he has been subjected to treatment for a long time for repairing his orbital fracture, but it didn't heal and led to recurring headaches and vision impairment.

In March 2020, he was advised to consult the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute in the US. It finally proved fruitful when he reached Maryland on October 5 to meet surgeons David Guyton and Nicholas Mahoney.

It is learnt that the doctors have allowed him to take a flight back home, avoid heat and wear spectacles. The doctors have advised him to visit the hospital again in April 2023.

He had travelled to Hyderabad, Singapore and Dubai before he was admitted to Johns Hopkins.

"He has some redness in his left eye but it is healing well. He is expected to be back before Kali Puja," a senior TMC leader said. Abhishek's wife Rujira is accompanying him.