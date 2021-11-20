Abhishek likely to address a rally in Tripura on Nov 22

KOLKATA: Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national (TMC) general secretary, along with a host of leaders will campaign for the forthcoming municipal election in Tripura. It was learnt that Banerjee is likely to address a rally on November 22.



The civic election will be held on November 25. This is for the first time when Trinamool Congress is contesting the election in Tripura.

Firhad Hakim, state Transport minister, will address a rally on Saturday. Bratya Basu and Moloy Ghatak, ministers for Education and Law will also address meetings in Tripura.

Trinamool Congress has already published the election manifesto and announced a nine point development programme for Agartala.

It has fielded 51 candidates in the Agartala civic body election.

Trinamool leaders, including Sushmita Dev, party's Rajya Sabha MP, Babul Supriyo, Subol Bhowmick along with party workers staged a demonstration outside the office of the Election Commission in Tripura alleging orchestrated attack on their workers by the goons supported by the BJP.

Sushmita Dev alleged that flouting the Supreme Court order the state government had refused to name the accused, who had unleashed a reign of terror in Tripura, in the FIR. The goons had visited the houses of the candidates and threatened them of dire consequences. Even their children were not spared.

"These terror tactics will not work as people have united to oust the BJP from the civic bodies," she added.

Subol Bhowmick demanded that CCTV cameras should be installed in every polling station as TMC apprehended violence on the day of election.

Babul Supriyo alleged BJP backed bikers' gangs had visited different areas to scare people. Despite written complaints, the police did not do anything and were looking the other way.

"It shows that BJP is mortally scared and rest assured their muscle flexing will not work," he said.