Abhishek leaves for his Goa tour, to hold series of meets

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary, left for Goa on Tuesday evening and he will hold a series of organisational meetings in Goa. On Wednesday morning at around 11 am, he will pay a visit to Shree Rudreswar Temple. This is his second visit to Goa in this month.



Trinamool Congress has given utmost importance to strengthen organisation in Goa. The Assembly election in Goa will be held in February 2022 and the Trinamool has decided to contest the elections. The visit of TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee to the coastal town a few weeks ago has evoked tremendous responses from the common people. Tennis star Leander Paes and former national swimming champion Nafisa Ali along with people from all walks of life joined during Trinamool Congress chairperson's visit. Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro along with other Congress leaders also joined TMC. Mamata Banerjee had held a meeting with Vijay Sardesai, president of Goa Forward Party (GFP). during her previous visit to Goa.

Many senior Trinamool Congress leaders have been frequently visiting Goa to hold organisational meetings.