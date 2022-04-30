Abhishek lauds 'Diamond model' in curbing Covid, says being followed by many states

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee heaved praises on the 'Diamond Harbour' model that was adopted in his parliamentary constituency area during the third wave of Covid.



"What Diamond Harbour thinks today, the rest of Bengal thinks tomorrow. We had conducted 50,000 Covid tests in a single-day during the third wave of Covid. Our sustained efforts in doing more and more tests had brought down positivity rate from 12 per cent to 2 per cent in only seven days. The 'Diamond' model that we had conceived was followed not only in other districts in Bengal but also in many places in the country," Banerjee said while inaugurating the permanent office of the Diamond Harbour police district at Pailan near Joka in South 24-Parganas.

The office has come up in a land belonging to the state Public Works Department. The police district had started its journey in 2017 but there was no permanent office of the Superintendent of Police of the police district.

He appealed to the people to wear masks and follow Covid protocols as Covid is not yet over and is already showing a steep rise in a number of states in the country.

Banerjee asked Diamond Harbour police district in South 24-Parganas to constitute a media cell and develop a cordial relationship with the local scribes so that sharing of intelligence news take place which will help in more efficient curbing of crime and maintenance of law and order.

He advised the police administration to start some sort of awards for the journalists who will provide such news and help the police in its efforts to maintain peace and harmony. Banerjee said: "I will urge the journalists to first inform the police if they come across any unlawful activity. If they (the police) do not take action, then you telecast the news in your media. In Bengal, the police have been instructed to take action immediately against any wrongdoings," Banerjee said.

Referring to the recent instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to the police to act tough in curbing any sort of crime, he said when it comes to taking action for unlawful activities no sort of political affiliation should come in the way.

"In many states across the country, the Supreme Court had to intervene after which the police acted, but here we have arrested offenders within 24 hours," he reiterated.