Abhishek Kumar Tiwari is new HMC Commissioner

Kolkata: IAS officer Abhishek Kumar Tiwari has been made the new Commissioner of Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) on Thursday. He was earlier posted as Joint Secretary of the Higher Education Department.

Till date, District Magistrate of Howrah Mukta Arya had the additional charge of the Commissioner of HMC since IAS officer Dhaval Jain was sent to the post of Member Secretary of West Bengal Valuation Board.

Jain, however, on Thursday, has been made the Managing Director of Paschim Banga Agri Marketing Corporation Limited.