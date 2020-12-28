Abhishek hits back at 'defector', recalls Narada video footage

Kolkata: Launching a scathing attack on BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Trinamool Congress MP and president of the party's youth wing Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday highlighted how the Narada tapes showed the former taking cash.



Addressing a mammoth rally at Kellar Ground in Diamond Harbour constituency, Banerjee—without taking Adhikari's name—dubbed the BJP leader as an 'extortionist,' who was seen taking cash in Narada sting video footage.

"It was you who was seen taking bribes in the Narada sting video footage. So, you are an extortionist. Your name figures in Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scam too. I am not involved in any financial scam and so I have nothing to fear from any central investigating agencies like CBI and ED. You have surrendered to the saffron party to evade investigating agencies," Banerjee said.

Banerjee strongly retorted to allegations by a section of BJP leaders who had accused him of corruption and asserted that if anybody could prove any sort of corruption against

him, then he would be ready to hang himself.

Earlier on the day when Adhikari joined the BJP, he had given the call to oust Banerjee from the party referring to the typical 'nephew innuendo' and calling the latter an 'extortionist' (Tolabaj Bhaipo Hatao.)

Banerjee reiterated that if any person could prove any financial scam against him, then he would gladly hang himself and there would be no need to 'harass' him with investigating agencies like CBI and ED.

Replying to Adhikari's claim that he had been in contact with BJP for quite some time, a sarcastic Banerjee said: "We had heard of asymptomatic Corona patients who had resulted in the spread of COVID-19. He had remained in party as an asymptomatic BJP and had been indulging in treachery,"

Banerjee strongly countered Adhikari's statement that he felt ashamed of being with the TMC for 21 years. "If he is so ashamed, then why does he continue to live in the same residence with his father and brother," Banerjee said.

Adhikari's father Sisir Adhikari and elder brother Dibyendu are both TMC MPs and continue to remain with the party.

He challenged Adhikari, who had claimed that he would hand over Bengal to Narendra Modi by winning the assembly elections in 2021. "I challenge you against winning 7 assembly constituencies under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha and I am confident that all the 31 assembly seats under South 24-Parganas will be won convincingly by the TMC," he maintained.

Referring to the protest on BJP leader J.P Nadda's convoy at Diamond Harbour as people's outburst against anti-people policies of the Centre, Banerjee urged the people of the state not to vent their anger in such a manner rather give a befitting reply by voting against BJP through EVM voting.

Banerjee also slammed the Prime Minister for stopping MP funds of Rs 5 crore soon after the Corona pandemic situation. "We (MPs) use these funds for various development works in our own constituency. I am ready to surrender my entire salary. But if you continue to deny the MP funds that are needed for development, then we will take our protest to Delhi," Banerjee added.