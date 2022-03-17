Abhishek & his wife summoned by ED in Delhi

kolkata: All India general-secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC), Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee have been summoned again by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the coal scam case.



Banerjee and his wife have been asked to appear at the Delhi ED office next week for questioning.

Abhishek was earlier summoned by the ED in connection with the case and he had appeared before the investigating officers.

Banerjee had earlier said earlier that he is always ready to face any investigation.

Abhishek had also raised questions about his being summoned in Delhi by the ED. Abhishek faced ED and later stated that he will cooperate with the central agency.