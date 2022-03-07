Abhishek helps student get admit card for Madhyamik examination

Kolkata: An initiative taken by Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee has ensured that Mafusa Khatun (name changed) can appear for her Madhyamik examination scheduled to start from Monday.



The girl who did not receive her admit card till Saturday had attempted to commit suicide by hanging at her Basuldanga residence in Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas.

Local TMC student leader Maidul Islam learnt about the suicide attempt of Mafusa from his father at the local market on Sunday morning. Islam with the assistance of SDPO Diamond Harbour Mithun Dey contacted MP Banerjee and soon after that the details of the examinee was sought from Mafusa's family members from Banerjee's office.

According to sources, Education minister Bratya Basu was also contacted from the MPs office and accordingly the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education was asked to take necessary measures so that Mafusa can get her admit card to appear for the examination.

The SDPO in the afternoon visited the residence of Mafusa who is a student of Diamond Harbour Girls High School and advised her to study properly for her examination with all efforts being taken so that she could sit for her exam.

The headmistress of the school accompanied by officials from district administration was asked to go to the office of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education from where the admit card was handed over to them. In late evening Mafusa received her admit card.

"The prompt action on the part of our honourable MP has ensured that Mafusa can sit for her examination. Her family members have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to him," Islam said.

Mafusa had gone to her school on February 27 for collecting her admit card.

However, though her friends received the same she was asked to wait for some more days.

However, she ran out of patience when she did not get the same on Saturday. She attempted suicide but somehow her parents managed to thwart her bid.

"We have asked Mafusa's parents to consult a psychiatrist for trying to take such a drastic step suddenly," a senior official of the district administration said.