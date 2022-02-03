Abhishek embarks on a tour of poll-bound Goa

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee left for Goa on Wednesday evening.



The coastal state will go for Assembly election on February 14.

Trinamool Congress has inked electoral alliance with Mahastrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). Trinamool has engaged two MPs, Mohua Moitra and Sushmita Dev who are camping in the area to strengthen the organisation of the party.

Banerjee is going to boost up the morale of the party.

Trinamool had tried to form an alliance with Congress in Goa but it did not work out as Congress did not respond to the call.

Banerjee had visited the coastal state early to take a stock of the situation. It was learnt that Trinamool chairperson Mamata Banerjee might visit Goa next week.

Trinamool has released a 10-point election manifesto in Goa giving assurance to have all round development in the state.

Women and youths will be given priority and local industries will be given support.

The manifesto stated that the party would restart environmentally sustainable mining practises within 250 days of TMC forming the government, 33 per cent reservation for Goan women in all jobs including the private sector and also 50 per cent reservation for women in all local bodies.

The key highlights include boost to Goa's GDP size to 1.8 lakh crores (from 0.71 lakh crores), with an annual per capita income of more than Rs 11 lakhs; 200,000 new jobs to be created with 80 per cent reservation for Goans and 10,000 vacancies in the government sector to be filled in three years.

Trinamool started political activities in Goa in September 2021.

Mamata Banerjee had visited the state twice and spoke to people coming from all walks of life.

She also spoke to the members of the fishermen's community. Ace tennis star Leander Peas and Nafisa Ali have joined TMC along with many important persons in Goa.

Trinamool alleged that both BJP and Congress workers have attacked its party supporters to scare them.

The Trinamool Congress leaders are confident that the party would do will in the Goa Assembly election.