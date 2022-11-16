Abhishek directs to expedite implementation of projects

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee held an administrative review meeting with state government officials, police officers and party leaders at Diamond Harbour on Tuesday afternoon.



Later addressing the media persons he said that the next review meet would be held on December 15, and party leaders in his constituency have been asked to hold block-level meetings thrice a month to ensure smooth implementation of pro-people initiatives and resolve any problem that may come to light.

The MP added that all measures are being taken to see that every household gets tap water connections before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"We have also undertaken a water augmentation project from July, I will do a site visit next month and will take all possible steps to ensure that every household gets a clean tap water connection before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," he said.

Speaking about the 'Ek daake Abhishek' (Abhishek a call away) initiative he said that over 4 lakh calls were received since the programme was started in June, including calls from Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, and about 50 to 60 per cent of the problems were addressed and some are being looked into.

He further stated that work is on to address the traffic congestion problem in Bawali near Budge Budge, besides several steps are being taken to address road-related issues. "The new Amtala bus terminus will be inaugurated next month," he said.

It was learnt that Banerjee has asked the state government officials to complete the projects on time as dates of the ensuing Panchayat election will be announced any day.

He told the officials that if they face any difficulty they should tell him and he will try to resolve the impasse. The seven Assembly constituencies under the Diamond harbour Lok Sabha seat are being nurtured by Banerjee and people irrespective of political lineage are getting the benefits of the state government.

Banerjee reiterated that the party would select the person with contacts and a transparent image in the forthcoming Panchayat election.

He urged the leaders to go to the people and listen to them and at the same time make them aware of various state-run projects.

He urged the leaders to ensure that everybody gets the benefit and stern action will be taken against anyone who will work to deprive people belonging to other political parties from getting the benefits.

He made it very clear that the party would not tolerate any muscle flexing by the leaders and workers and everybody should be allowed to cast their votes.

When Banerjee was holding the meeting a sound of firing was heard. The police went to a marriage house and a preliminary investigation said the firing had taken place there. One person was booked. However, it did not affect the meeting and it ended smoothly.

Being asked why he was reacting to Suvendu's remark on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek stated that the BJP leader needed mental treatment. Showing examples, Banerjee said that when a person wished Suvendu "get well soon" the Opposition Leader replied by saying, "How is your mother Mamata begum".

He further added when a woman wished him the same Suvendu used derogatory words to reply to her.

"This is the kind of respect he has for women, he needs to see a psychiatrist, his statements change by the hour. He even insulted Birbaha Hansda. We do not support what Akhil Giri said and our leader Mamata Banerjee apologised on behalf of the party. Will any BJP leader apologise for what they have been saying to our leaders," he said.