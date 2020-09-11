Abhishek congratulates state on wining global award, says PMOIndia can take some tips from MamataOfficial for his 'Atmanirbhar Abhiyaan'

Kolkata: Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee has congratulated the state government after its Sabuj Sathi project bagged the prestigious WSIS award.



Sabuj Sathi has bagged the "winner" 2020 award. Because of lockdown the prize was handed over to SK Thade, principal secretary and OSD Backward Classes Development department at a function on September 8.

Banerjee tweeted: "Sabooj Sathi & Utkarsh Bangla bag UN's prestigious administrative honours, 2 yrs in a row! This truly reflects GoWB's success in empowering the youth to become self-reliant." He further tweeted: "PMOIndia can

take some tips from MamataOfficial for his 'Atmanirbhar Abhiyaan'."

So far 85 lakhs students in the state studying in the state run, aided, sponsored and madrasas have been given the cycles so far. The state government has so far spent over Rs 2,700 crore. Best cycles are given to the students. Another two lakh cycles will be given to the students soon and Mamata Banerjee has instructed the administration that

special arrangements should be made to ensure that the cycles reach the homes of the beneficiaries.

Sabuj Sathi, the brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was introduced in 2015 when she handed over the cycles to the students at a function at Gopiballavpur. Trucks carrying the spares of the cycles reached Bengal from across the country and they were assembled later. The cycles are supplied by Hero and Avon. Mamata Banerjee has sketched the logo which is affixed on the cycles.

The BCW department has a strong data base which contains the names of 85 lakh students along with the names of their parents, schools, the date of delivery of the cycles, the brand and the classes they were studying when they got them.