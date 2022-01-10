Abhishek cancels Goa tour amid rising Covid cases

kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general-secretary, on Sunday canceled his trip to Goa in view of the country-wide rise in the number of Covid cases.



Banerjee was supposed to make a four-day trip to Goa in view of the Assembly election, which is scheduled to be held on February 14.

Leaders and workers from different political parties are joining TMC every day.

Trinamool Congress MPs Mohua Moitra and Sushmita Dev are looking after the party in the coastal town.

While addressing a meeting in Diamond Harbour, the TMC national general-secretary had earlier said it was his personal opinion that political and religious programmes should not be held for the next two months and stress should be given to check the spread of Covid.

The Diamond Harbour MP had earlier claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had 'pushed thousands of lives into danger' by holding a rally in Tripura amid rising Covid cases in the country,

TMC had accused the Prime Minister of turning the north-eastern state into a 'Covid manufacturing hub.'

Trinamool MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray had criticised Narendra Modi for addressing rallies in Meghalaya and Tripura, flouting all Covid norms.

During Banerjee's previous visit to Goa he claimed the people he met in the coastal state had informed him that their life was constantly being threatened and exploited by the BJP.

The Trinamool Congress national general-secretary had also promised to dedicatedly work towards ushering in a 'New Dawn' for all Goans.