Abhishek calls on veteran party leaders a day after being made TMC gen secy

Kolkata: Within 24 hours after being made the all India general secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC), Abhishek Banerjee, MP from Diamond Harbour, called on Partha Chatterjee, party's secretary general at his Naktala residence on Sunday morning.



Banerjee also called on veteran leaders of the party Subrata Bakshi and Subrata Mukherjee.

The Diamond Harbour MP and Chatterjee held an hour-long discussion where many important issues came up. Later, Chatterjee said they had discussed many important issues relating to party's organisation.

The party is trying to expand to other states and the duo discussed how this would be done. Moreover, how better coordination between the party and the state government can be made also came up for discussion. Chatterjee said during the Assembly election Abhishek had played a commendable role. "After Mamata Banerjee he had visited all the Assembly constituencies and had organised the people. He stayed beside them and had successfully demolished the orchestrated lies that had been spread by the BJP. He had played a very positive role during the election. The decision to elevate him to the rank of party's all India general secretary is a timely decision," he said, adding "this is how an organised party moves".

"When I was a young Chatra Parishad worker, Sudip Bandyopadhyay was the Chatra Parishad president. Now I am the secretary general of the party and he is the leader of Lok Sabha. We want that young faces should come forward and the party will be a combination of the young and experienced leader," he added.

Abhishek will hold a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan on Monday to announce his plan of action.

As announced by party chairperson Mamata Banerjee "It will be a more developed party ( unnotoro dol)." She had cautioned the leaders that stern action would be taken against those involved in the rackets dealing with sand, coal or cattle smuggling.

The party leaders and workers are waiting anxiously top listen to Abhishek and the instruction he gives to the party's rank and file.

"Today I visited Shri Subrata Bakshi, @itspcofficial & Shri Subrata Mukherjee to seek their blessings, as I embark upon this new journey. As senior leaders, their expertise & leadership have always inspired me. I remain indebted for all the learnings," tweeted Abhishek later in the day.