Abhishek calls off all rallies, to 'reach people virtually'

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, president of Trinamool Youth Congress, urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to cancel all public meetings with 500 people. Banerjee has cancelled all his meetings and will reach out to the people virtually.



Abhishek tweeted: "Hours after PM cancelled his meetings in West Bengal, @ECISVEEP comes out with restrictions on political meetings. Coincidence much, ECI?"

"ECI could have acted much earlier on this, but alas it only acts after taking instructions from the PM & HM. I have cancelled all my public meetings henceforth & will reach out to people virtually. Although 500 ppl are still allowed in public meetings, I'd urge the @ECISVEEP to stop them too," he stated in the tweet.

"Bengal wants to fight COVID while the Tourist Gang is busy fighting against Bengal!," he stated in the tweet thread.

It may be mentioned that Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson had suggested that the last three phases of elections should be clubbed into one in view of the sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Later, TMC leaders met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and requested him to take up the issue with the ECI.

The Election Commission had turned down the request and went ahead with its earlier schedule.