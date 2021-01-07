Abhishek Banerjee sends notice to Babul Supriyo

Kolkata: The counsel of Abhishek Banerjee has sent a notice to Babul Supriyo, Union Minister of State for Environment requesting him to refrain from making derogatory statements against the Trinamool Congress MP flouting court orders.



The notice, sent by advocate Sanjay Basu, stated that if Supriyo flouts the notice, the attention of the Calcutta High Court will be drawn in the contempt matter and action will be initiated against him.

On November 30, 2017, Supriyo had made false and defamatory statements against Abhishek linking him with a coal mafia of Asansol. The latter moved court and on July 24, 2018, third bench of the City Civil Court passed an order directing Supriyo not to make, circulate, publish any derogatory statements against Abhishek. However, on December 31, 2020, Supriyo again made a derogatory statement against Abhishek alleging a link between him and a coal mafia. However, he did not substantiate his statement with proof. The said coal mafia Raju Jha is a member of the BJP.

The notice has asked the Union Minister of State from making any unsubstantiated statements against Abhishek that flouts the court order.