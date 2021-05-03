Abhishek Banerjee: Mamata's ideal heir

Kolkata: Even after relentless allegations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah, national president of the All India Trinamool Youth Congress Abhishek Banerjee remained steadfast and dedicatedly worked towards ensuring his party's huge victory on Sunday.



From the CBI sleuths landing up at his residence to interrogate his wife, sister-in-law; former TMC minister Suvendu Adhikari constantly calling him an extortionist to innumerable links that dragged his name into the coal smuggling scam, Abhishek proved his worth and stood strong, highlighting exceptional leadership qualities and not only managing his party's organisation but also holding rallies one after the other in various parts of Bengal. After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek has been the star campaigner in this election. Every public meeting and roadshow that he did saw huge gatherings.

Even though he is only 34 years old, the unending abuses by the Prime Minister and the Union Home minister could not deter him from putting up a brave front but also challenged them to prove the charges. He said in a public meeting if anyone can show even an iota of evidence, "I will hang myself".

From morning to night, Abhishek not only worked hard but also acted as the key link with the ground-level supporters in different parts of Bengal.

After a landslide victory in the elections, Abhishek not only proved his leadership qualities but successfully emerged as the undisputed second in command in the party.