Abhishek Banerjee becomes TMC's all-India general secretary

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) promoted MP Abhishek Banerjee to the post of party's all-India general secretary. The decision was taken at the party's working committee meeting held at Trinamool Bhavan on Saturday afternoon. After the party's astounding victory in the recently-held state Assembly polls, this was TMC's first organisational meeting, which was chaired by party chief Mamata Banerjee.



According to political analysts, the elevation of Abhishek was a right and timely decision. He had proved his mettle during the last Assembly election. As TMC would play a major role in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, his appointment is significant.

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Saayoni Ghosh was appointed as the president of the Trinamool Youth Congress. Ghosh will replace Abhishek Banerjee as the president of the youth wing.

Trinamool will follow the one man one post formula. Banerjee expressed her gratitude to the party's leaders, workers and sympathisers. The Mayor-in-Council members will be allowed to use beacon lamps. She cautioned party leaders to ensure that their names do not crop up in sand and coal scams.

Banerjee said stern action will be taken if any leader was found guilty. They would have to uphold the high ideal of the party, she insisted. She also urged party leaders to work for the masses and build contacts with them. The MLAs should remain present in their constituencies on June 11 and 26 when high tides are likely to come.

TMC will try to strengthen its organisation in other states in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party will request the Centre to withdraw GST from Covid vaccines and give free doses to people. MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek 0'Brien will continue as the leaders of the party in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively.

Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has been appointed as the president of the Trinamool Mahila Congress. She will replace Chandrima Bhattacharya, who is now the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister. MLA Raj Chakraborty will head the cultural cell of the party. Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay has been appointed as the state president of INTTUC while the party's Rajya Sabha member Dola Sen has been made the all-India president of INTTUC. Purnendu Basu has been appointed as the president of the party's Khet, Mazdoor, Krishak organisation. Party MP Mala Roy will head the Banga Janani Brigade.

Kunal Ghosh, Sayantika Banerjee, Becharam Manna and Ashim Chakraborty have been appointed as the state general secretaries of the party.

Mamata Banerjee will announce the names of the new district presidents within a month.

TMC has not taken any decision on the turncoats, who had expressed their willingness to rejoin the party. Veteran TMC leader Saugata Roy said the party had left the matter to Mamata Banerjee.

After becoming the president of TMC Mahila Congress, Ghosh Dastidar said she would work to take forward women empowerment plans taken up by Banerjee. Women should be made aware of the schemes and the party would work to make them economically self-reliant. Saayoni Ghosh said she would work to remove the differences that often take place between Trinamool Youth Congress and the parent organisation.