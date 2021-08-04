Abhishek asks party workers to increase interaction with people

Kolkata: Within 24 hours of his maiden trip to Tripura as the all-India national secretary of Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee instructed the party leaders and workers to go to every block and build contacts with people and listen to their grievances with special emphasis on women and youths.



Banerjee had announced at a press conference in Tripura on Monday that by December committees in all the 3,324 booths would be set up. There are eight districts in Tripura with 58 development blocks. Banerjee proposes to visit the state within 15 days.

Banerjee had made it very clear that Trinamool had set Tripura as its "bird's eye" and would prepare the blueprint accordingly. He stated that Trinamool would set up its government in the Assembly election in Tripura which was one and a half years away. Twenty three members of I- PAC have started collecting data for TMC. They had been prevented from conducting survey by the state administration.

Meanwhile, protests were organised by TMC and Trinamool Youth Congress all over the state. Shyani Ghosh, Trinamool Youth Congress president said TYC supporters staged a demonstration in Alipurduar to protest against the attack in Abhishek Banerjee's convoy on Monday. The protest meeting was held near Alipurduar junction station. In Dinhata, Udayan Guha led the protest meeting. Protest meetings were held in Howrah, north and south 24-Parganas and Kolkata.