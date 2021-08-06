Abhijit Banerjee honoured

Kolkata: Members of Presidency Alumni Association handed over the prestigious Atul Chandra Gupta Distinguished Alumnus Award 2020 to Professor Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee, Nobel laureate and a former pupil of Presidency College on Friday evening.



Members of the Alumni Association, including Bibhas Chaudhuri, vice-president of the association and Abhijit Pathak, one of Banerjee's classmates, handed over the award to him.

In view of the pandemic, no function was held and the plaque was handed over to him at his South Kolkata residence.