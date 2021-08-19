Abduction: Chargesheet filed against ex-scribe, 15 others

kolkata: Police filed chargesheet against 16 people, including the suspended journalist of a Bengali news channel in connection with the case of abducting a businessman by impersonating as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official.



The businessman, Ajit Roy, was abducted by the accused on May 24, who claimed themselves to be CBI officers. His wife had received a ransom call from a man, who demanded Rs 2 crore for Ajit's release. After negotiation, kidnappers agreed to release Ajit against Rs 15 lakh. Meanwhile, Ajit's wife Sweety Nath Roy lodged a complaint at the Kasba police station. Police arrested 16 persons, including the former Republic Bangla journalist Avishek Sengupta, who was suspended by the channel authority after the complaint was lodged against him. Police had also recovered around Rs 14.92 lakh.