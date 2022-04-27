Abduction bid on maid: HC orders CID probe

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court had directed CID probe into abduction attempt case of domestic worker. Madhu Singh works as a domestic worker in the house of a man named Shashank Raj Sahu in Narendrapur.



Allegedly, on the afternoon of January 26, while Madhu was returning from work, three persons blocked his way and started questioning Shashank's personal details. She denied giving the information and registered a police complaint. Again on February 20, miscreants entered her house to abduct her. They also threatened to kill her

The Court on Tuesday took on record the report dated April 19 filed by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Zonal, Baruipur Police District whereiin lapses in the investigation had been admitted. Pursuant to the perusal of the records, the Court further noted that a large number of other lapses have not been addressed by the Additional Superintendent of Police.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the Director General of Police, West Bengal to initiate departmental proceedings against concerned police officers for misleading the Court and further handed over the investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), West Bengal. The CID, West Bengal shall at its own discretion file supplementary and/or fresh charge-sheet after conducting an independent investigation of its own.