Abducted mother-daughter duo rescued from Murshidabad, 4 held

Kolkata: A woman and her daughter, who were allegedly abducted from Liluah on Monday, were rescued from Lalgola in Murshidabad on Tuesday night. Four persons have been arrested in this connection.



According to sources, the woman used to stay in a house at Tentultala of Kona area in Howrah, with her 10-year-old daughter. She reportedly

had some dispute with her

husband identified as Md. Antim Sheikh, since the past few years.

It has been alleged that on Monday night at around 9 pm, when the woman was returning home after picking up her daughter from tuition at Kajipara area, they were abducted.

Locals informed police that when the woman and her daughter were walking along the Belgachia-Benaras Road in Liluah, a white SUV stopped beside them. Four men came down from the SUV and dragged the woman along with her daughter inside the car. Following that, the accused persons fled the spot.

The bag which the girl was carrying was found on the road after the abductors fled. When police arrived at the spot, the bag was handed over to the cops. While searching the bag, police came up with the identities of the abducted mother and daughter.

While questioning the locals who saw the abduction taking place, cops found out the number of the SUV. Police also started tracking the mobile number of the woman, which was found from her daughter's bag.

Immediately, a message was sent to all the police stations across the state mentioning the SUV's registration number and details of the woman and her daughter.

On the other hand, while tracking the mobile number of the woman, police found that their movement was towards Murshidabad. Police stations in Murshidabad were subsequently alerted.

Later on Tuesday night, Howrah City Police was informed by Lalgola police station that the abductors had been detained and the woman and her daughter were rescued as well. A night patrol van of Lalgola police station had spotted the SUV and intercepted it.

Police personnel from Howrah went to Lalgola and arrested the accused persons. The woman and her daughter were also brought back to Liluah.