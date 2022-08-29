Abducted bizman from New Delhi rescued in city after he dials Kolkata Police Commissioner; three arrested

OLKATA: A Delhi-based businessman, who was reportedly abducted over a business related dispute, was rescued after he managed to call the Commissioner of Kolkata Police Vineet Kumar Goyal.



According to police, the businessman, identified as Ashok Thapa of Arjunnagar, South Extension in New Delhi relating to Hydraulic Direct Drilling System (pipe line work) arrived in the city about 15 days ago. He had bagged a tender in New Town and had come to New Town for the work purpose.

Thapa had a business deal with a man, identified as Kuntal Guchait.

After Thapa came to Kolkata, and met Guchhait, a dispute over the business cropped up and around six days back he was abducted from near

Eden Gardens.

It had been alleged that Guchhait along with his associates identified as Ali, Shanawaz and Sambhu confined Thapa at a hotel room in the city for two days.

Four days ago, he was taken to the Madurdaha area in Anandapur where Thapa was locked inside an abandoned store room.

As Thapa was in fear and closely monitored by the kidnappers, he was puzzled. On Saturday, he was left alone for a few moments.

As soon as he was left alone, Thapa searched on the internet and found the phone number of Goyal. Immediately, the information was passed to the control room and subsequently Anandapur police station was informed. Police tracked the location of Thapa's mobile number and rescued him. Police have registered a kidnapping case and arrested three persons.