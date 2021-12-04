Abandoned newborn rescued from bush in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: A group of on-duty civic volunteers saved the life of a newborn boy child on Friday. The unidentified newborn was lying abandoned in a bush located just behind the Rashidpur health centre.

He was handed over to the authority of Rashidpur health centre. Police from Banshihari police station rushed to the spot and started a probe. The identity of the child is yet to be ascertained, as informed by a police source. According to the police source, the on-duty civic volunteers heard the cry of a child from the bush at around 10 am.

'They saw the child was surrounded by street dogs. Without wasting time, they recovered the child and handed him over to the doctors of the health centre. His condition is stated to be stable," said the source.