AAI team inspects infra of Balurghat airport

Balurghat: Local residents of Balurghat were hopeful for the possibility to start a full-fledged flight service from Balurghat following a high-level inspection by a delegate team from Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the concerned state government from Kolkata. A four-member AAI delegate team along with the officials from the state government inspected the Balurghat airport on Tuesday to oversee its infrastructure for a regular flight service soon. The delegate team was accompanied by the District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Ayesha Rani A.

A local resident Jaydeb Saha said: "Balurghat residents will be benefitted if the flight service from Balurghat starts. A team of officials from the AAI and the state government had already inspected the runway and enquired about the infrastructure so that the flight service starts soon." The project was a result of an agreement signed between the state government and AAI in 2016 at Siliguri in presence of CM Mamata Banerjee.