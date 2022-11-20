'Aadhaar validation cannot be the ground for refusal of govt scheme'

Kolkata: Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi on Saturday communicated through message to all the District Magistrates to take suitable measures to ensure that not a single woman applying for Lakshmir Bhandar scheme is refused for want of Aadhaar or lack of Aadhaar validation or Swasthya Sathi card.



Our Correspondent

Kolkata: Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi on Saturday communicated through message to all the District Magistrates to take suitable measures to ensure that not a single woman applying for Lakshmir Bhandar scheme is refused for want of Aadhaar or lack of Aadhaar validation or Swasthya Sathi card.

The move comes in the wake of complaints that women applying for Lakshmir Bhandar are being returned for want of Aadhaar or lack of Aadhaar validation with Swasthya Sathi from Duare Sarkar camps.

"Aadhaar validation or lack of Aadhaar number cannot be the ground for refusal of any scheme. All of you are requested to ensure this. This should be immediately disseminated to all units," the message of the Chief Secretary read.

As per instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee it has already been made clear that women receiving widow pension will also be entitled for the benefits of Lakshmir Bhandar social welfare scheme.

The social security scheme was introduced in September 2021 just four months after the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came to power after a landslide victory in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Under the scheme, social security pensions of Rs 1,000 per month are provided to women in Bengal. In case of Lakshmir Bhandar, women in the age group of 25-60 years get Rs 1000 for the SC/ST, OBC while for the general caste, the amount is Rs 500 per month.

Till November 18, 33,946 camps have been held in the state and visitors registered have been 5153380.

The fifth edition of Duare Sarkar programme started from November 1 and will continue till November 30.

Disposal of all applications received at the camps should be completed by December 31.