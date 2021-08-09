Aadhaar enrolment of kids at doorsteps to be free-of-cost

Kolkata: The Bengal circle of the Department of Posts will start doorstep service for Aadhaar enrolment of children below 5 years completely free-of-cost soon. The service can be provided in strict adherence to COVID protocols as no fingerprint for biometric authentication will be required for the child. He or she has to pose for a photograph in one of his/ her parent's lap for the purpose. The service is expected to be launched from the end of September.



The service will be available under the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), which has recently launched a service for updating mobile numbers with Aadhaar cards at doorstep with the help of a postman.

"This is a part of our constant endeavour to create more awareness regarding IPPB with the inclusion of more and more doorstep facilities,"J Charukesi, Chief Post Master General (CPMG), West Bengal Circle said.

The service of Aadhaar linking with mobile numbers is done at a cost of only Rs 50 and is already receiving good response in the state.

A senior official of the department said updating mobile with Aadhaar is essential for availing themselves of a number of UIDAI's online update facilities and also several government welfare services. This service is presently available through a network of 650 IPPB, 1.46 lakh postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS).

The IPPB was launched by the Department of Posts in September 2018 for having seamless, digital and convenient account opening at doorstep through state-of-the-art technology.

The postman goes directly at the doorstep of people to provide the facilities at a nominal charge.

"A large chunk of customers of IPPB are elderly citizens. It is often difficult for them to travel to post offices for deposit, withdrawal or other transactions. The IPPB has come as a boon for them," the official added.