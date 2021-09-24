Aadhaar enrolment drive for Classes IX-XII students

Kolkata: Taking a proactive step, the state Education department is making all preparations to vaccinate students of Classes IX to XII as soon as the jab gets approved for those below 18 years of age.



According to Education minister Bratya Basu, the Aadhaar enrollment programme for the students of Classes IX to XII has been taken up so that students can be vaccinated after the shots come to the market after trial.

Basu, on Friday, said the School Education department is ready to reopen schools after the Durga Puja. However, they are waiting for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's directions. The Aadhaar enrollment will be held after the Durga Puja is over.

Basu also informed that they are soon going to launch a portal for students where they can undergo self-counselling about their future plans. The portal would help them plan their higher studies based on their skills and prospective requirements in the industries.