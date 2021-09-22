Aadhaar enrollment of students: Edu dept to launch pilot project

kolkata: The School Education Department is all set to launch a pilot project of Aadhaar enrollment programme for students of Class IX to XII in each of the educational districts of the state from October 1 to 8.



The effective weekdays on which the programme will take place are October 1, 4, 5, 7 and 8 .

The District Inspector (DI) of Schools have been asked to upload the database of the students who are already having Aaadhaar enrolled in the Banglar Siksha portal immediately.

This will provide an idea about the number of students who have not yet enrolled for the same.

"The main programme of Aadhaar enrollment will be held after the Puja holidays," an official in the School Education department said.

The DIs have been asked to circulate the application form of Aadhaar to the heads of institutions earmarked for the pilot project.

The heads of schools will get the forms filled up on the basis of valid documents.

Every target student and guardian must know beforehand when they have to come to the school (with proper documents) for filling up the Aadhaar enrollment form.

The forms should be verified with school records by the headmaster.

On the day of the form fill up students / guardians should know specific date / time when they have to go to the Aadhaar enrollment centre.

The date wise programme should be displayed through banners in the enrollment centres for benefit of the students.

"Presently, schools are closed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic situation and so it will be difficult for headmasters to arrange for data entry operators for uploading data in the Banglar Siksha portal," Chandan Maity, secretary of Advanced Society for Headmasters and Headmistresses said.