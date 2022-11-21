'Aadhaar card not mandatory to enrol for government schemes'

Kolkata: The state government on Sunday issued a press release stating that a person can submit an application for availing facilities of various government schemes at Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) camps even if he/she does not possess an Aadhaar card or other essential documents.



Such applications have been accepted at the earlier editions of Duare Sarkar and are being received even now. No applicant is denied from submitting his/her application for any social security schemes in such camps.

The Duare Sarkar camps kicked off on November 1 and will continue till November 30.

The Aadhaar card is not mandatory for deriving benefits of schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree or Rupashree. Those who have Aadhaar card or other requisite documents can submit applications along with them, but those who do not have such documents can also hand over the application at such camps and can submit requisite documents any time later.

A person cannot be denied the facilities of state government schemes for not possessing Aadhaar card, the press statement clarified.

Till November 19, 35198 camps have been held across the state with 53,54, 538 visitors turning up. On Saturday, the turnout was 1,75396. The new services introduced at the 5th edition of Duare Sarkar that includes registration of fishermen have received a good response. After scrutiny, they will be provided with a photo identity card along with the registration number. The registered fishermen will be entitled to various benefits which the state government has been taking for providing a boost to the fisheries sector. Applications for new connections for electricity bills and concessions for domestic customers having outstanding dues have also evoked good responses. Domestic consumers having outstanding dues may avail of the waiver of 50 per cent of the dues up to December 31, 2018, if the remaining 50 per cent amount is paid at a time.

Also late payment surcharge (billed and projected) till December 31, 2018, will be waived fully. The same also holds for shallow tube wells, deep tube wells and river lift irrigation run by individuals or beneficiaries/farmers committees.