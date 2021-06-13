A day after Mukul Roy dumped BJP, Rajiv calls on Kunal Ghosh

Kolkata: A day after returning back to Trinamool Congress (TMC), Mukul Roy on Saturday communicated to the Centre for withdrawing his central security. Roy in late afternoon held a meeting with TMC's all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the latter's office in Camac Street. Roy's son Subhranshu was also present.

Rajib Banerjee, another leader who had defected to BJP before the Assembly elections met Kunal Ghosh, TMC's state general

secretary at the latter's north Kolkata residence on Saturday evening.

A senior TMC leader said that since Mukul Roy had played a role in creating TMC's party organisation in Tripura and some North-Eastern states when he was with the TMC in the past, he will continue to do the same. Banerjee while addressing his first press conference as the all-India general secretary of the party on June 8 had reiterated that TMC will expand its base in other states.

Both Mukul and his son Subhranshu had formally joined the TMC on Friday in presence of party chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

"My father (Mukul Roy) does not want any central security and he has already communicated to the centre through writing about this," Subhrangshu said.

According to sources in TMC, Mukul Roy will presently have nine security personnel which includes three armed security persons. The Home department will review his security after some days and accordingly take a call on this issue. Banerjee after his meeting with Ghosh termed it as a courtesy visit.

However, speculations of Banerjee's interest to return back has been doing rounds after a recent Facebook post where he had expressed his reservations about the functioning of BJP. "I have already communicated my reservations in writing to the party," Banerjee said.

"We are more concerned with those who are real BJP workers. Some people may have come like a sudden wave and now they are leaving the party. It is their own prerogative. They are not like cows or calves so that we can keep them tied," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said when asked about Mukul's exit.