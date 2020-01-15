9th edition of Children's Film Festival to begin from Jan 19

Kolkata: The 9th Kolkata International Children's Film Festival (KICFF) is slated to commence from January 19 and will continue for eight days. On Wednesday the Information and Cultural Affairs (I&CA) department informed that approximately 1,200 children will be given delegate cards to see the films during the festival.



According to the members of the screening committee, this year the films have been divided into two categories. Films in the first category will be for all age groups whereas those in the second category are meant for children of 14 years and higher age group.

Prasad Ranjan Roy, former IAS and also a screening committee member, informed that films from more than 35 countries will be shown at the festival. Hamid, which bagged the award of the best Urdu film at the 66th National Film Award, will be shown as the inaugural film. The child actor of Hamid, Talha Arshad who was awarded the best child actor will inaugurate the festival.

During the eight-day film festival, films would be shown at Rabindra Sadan, Sisir Mancha, Rabindra Okakura Bhavan, Chalachitra Satabarsha Bhavan, Ahindra Mancha, Rabindra Tirtha and Star Theatre, along with three halls in Nandan.

Around 250 films will be shown at the venues, where one guardian will be allowed to accompany their ward. Free passes will be available at each of the venues.