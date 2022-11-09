9th Darjeeling Police Marathon to be organised on December 4

darjeeling: The ninth edition of Darjeeling Police Marathon will be held on December 4. The theme for this year's marathon is 'Go Green Darjeeling.'



It is featured in the list of international marathons.

"The Darjeeling Police Marathon has come a long way. The first edition in 2013 had around 60 participants. The eighth edition last year had more than 3000 participants. This year, we are expecting even more," stated Partha Ghosh, Additional SP (Headquarters.) The marathon will feature 21.1 km and 10 km run.

The event will be flagged off as well as culminate at the Darjeeling Chowrasta. The course is IAFF and AIMS certified (International measurement certified.)

The categories include Open: upto 35 years Male and Female; Above 35 years – Male and Female categories; Local Open Category (Male and Female- where participants will have to be from within the Darjeeling police district) and Police Category – Male and Female.

The total worth of cash prize is Rs. 9.70 lakh for this edition. Registration charge is Rs. 700. It will be done online.

"The Darjeeling Police Marathon held annually is one of the most popular marathons in the country. People from all over the country and from abroad are eager to participate in this mega event. The marathon is special owing to the picturesque route, the gradual elevation and the public participation," stated Vikram Rai, a marathon enthusiast and founder of the VikRun Foundation. This year, a "War of the Bands" will also be held. The best musical band will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 and will perform at the Darjeeling Mall on December 4 afternoon.

"We decided on a Go Green Darjeeling marathon. The need of the hour is to adopt measures to counter the menace of environment degradation; global warming and pollution. We can feel the effects. Streams are disappearing. Weather is erratic. Temperatures are increasing and winters are more severe in the Hills also. We are witnessing extreme weather. We have to remain cautious and also sensitize the masses," stated Dr. Santosh Nimbalkar, Superintendent of Police.