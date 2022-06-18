98.05% of WBJEE examinees secure ranks

Kolkata: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Board has recorded the highest pass percentage (52) among all other boards in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE), the result of which was published on Friday.



At least 27.74 percent of the successful candidates are from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) while ISC registered a 2.68 pass percentage. The CBSE has, however, got six candidates in the top 10 list while the WBCHSE and ISC have two candidates each.

WBJEE Board published results on the 48th day after the exam was concluded. The number of candidates this year increased by 20 percent compared to that of last year. In an interesting twist, the first and the second ranker in the WBJEE share a common name. Himangshu Sekhar from Barrackpore Central Model School has stood first in the rank list while another Himangshu Sekhar who is from Nirman Vidya Jyoti Sr Secondary School in Siliguri ranked second.

Saptarshi Mukhopadhyay from Future Foundation School has ranked third. Jahnavi Shaw, a student from South Point School has secured the fourth rank in the top 10 list. Jahnavi is the first among the girl candidates.

Cooch Behar Jenkins School's Koustav Chowdhury has ranked fifth. Soumyaprabha Dey from Kolaghat Thermal Power Plant High School managed to secure the sixth position on the merit list. Debraj Karmakar from DBMS Kadma High School in Jamshedpur ranked seventh. Agnibhra De from South Point School has got the eighth rank while Ayan Adhikari from Calcutta Boys' School has ranked ninth. Subhankar Bandyopadhyay who ranked tenth is also from Barrackpore Central Model School.

Based on the WBJEE results, candidates can apply for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy and other allied courses through the counseling process. Online counseling registration will start from the third week of August, WBJEE chairman Malayendu Saha said. The three rounds of counseling are expected to be over by the end of September. Around 81,393 candidates appeared from the WBJEE this year out of which around 62,927 candidates were from outside Bengal. Around 80,132 candidates have become successful. Among 80.26 percent of the total registered candidates appeared for the entrance exam.

Saha also added that a total of around 98.05 percent of students have managed to secure ranks which means that all of them have received more than zero marks. The WBJEE Board uploaded all rank cards on its website www.wbjeeb.nic.in.

All candidates have been able to download their rank cards from the website from 4 pm on Friday.