95th birth anniversary of Uttam Kumar observed

KOLKATA: The 95th birth anniversary of Uttam Kumar was observed in the city on Friday.



Debashis Kumar, MLA and member, board of administrators of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) garlanded the statue of Uttam Kumar opposite Mahanayak Uttam Kumar metro station.

The birth anniversary was observed at Shilpi Sansad, an organisation set up by him to look after the needy artistes and technicians. The office of Uttam Kumar housed at his ancestral house on Girish Mukherjee was opened to people.

People across ages came to pay respect to the matinee idol. He used to come to his ancestral house every day to offer pranam to his mother.

In the evening, a cultural show was organised at Uttam Mancha.

Meanwhile, ministers Sashi Panja and Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay offered their tributes to the actor at his birth place at Ahiritola on Friday. They garlanded his statue.