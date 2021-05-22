950 vehicles seized in past three days

KOLKATA: In the past three days, Kolkata Police seized more than 950 vehicles which were being used without any emergency reason violating the Covid safety protocols. This apart, 1401 people were prosecuted in the past three days for not wearing masks.



After the additional restrictions were imposed by the state government with a stricter containment approach, citizens were requested not to come out of their homes unless in an emergency. But, everyday a large number of people are still found flouting the norms.

Sources said on Thursday during a meeting, Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Soumen Mitra instructed the cops to deal with the violators of Covid protocols strictly and prosecute or arrest them as per the provisions of the law. However, Mitra also reminded the cops that they must behave politely while talking to the people.

On Tuesday, Kolkata Police had seized 365 vehicles and arrested 102 people for deliberate violation of the restrictions imposed. On Wednesday, 327 vehicles were seized and 210 people were arrested. On Thursday, 286 vehicles were seized. On Friday till 12 pm, police seized 187 vehicles and arrested 144 people.