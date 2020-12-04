9.5 lakh students to get free tablets

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that her government would provide free tablets to around 9.5 lakh Higher Secondary and Madrasa students.



The decision was taken to help the students continue with their online classes during the ongoing pandemic.

"There are 14,000 Higher Secondary schools and 636 Madrasas in the state. There are many students who cannot afford to possess expensive electronic gadgets to undertake online studies when they cannot attend their school due to the Covid situation. So, we have decided to distribute tabs among 9.5 lakh students," Banerjee said, adding that steps are being taken to ensure the distribution of the same by January so that they can undertake online classes soon — with a few months left for their examinations.

The Chief Minister further said as the Higher Secondary students can utilise the same tab for their higher studies or graduation courses.

Banerjee also said steps would be taken to give one tab to every school, which will benefit the students from Class VIII to X.