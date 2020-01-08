95% attendance at Nabanna on bandh day, others function normally

Kolkata: The attendance of the state government employees at Nabanna was absolutely normal on the day of strike with various departments registering a turn up of more than 95 per cent.

All the other government offices, schools and hospitals functioned normally on Wednesday. There was no impact of the bandh on various state government-owned institutions across the state. In many offices, the employees stayed back on Tuesday night in order to avoid any untoward incident on their way to the office during the bandh.

According to sources, the state secretariat at Nabanna witnessed normal attendance like other days. The gate number 2 at Nabanna was thrown open at 6 am on Wednesday. Most of the employees entered the Nabanna through gate 2.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced that there would be no bandh on Wednesday and asked all the departments to take adequate measures to foil the strike. State transport department operated extra buses on the city's streets and also in the districts so that the people could reach home without any inconvenience.

State Finance department had issued a notification on Monday asking the employees to attend their respective offices on the bandh day. Employees at Khadya Bhawan prepared khichdi in the morning keeping in mind that many had to leave their houses early hence they could not carry food.