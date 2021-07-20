9-yr-old boy accidentally hangs self while mimicking cartoon, dies

KOLKATA: A 9-year-old boy died after he accidentally hanged himself while trying to mimic a cartoon character at Nakashipara in Nadia.



According to sources, Samirul Sheikh (9) of Gotpara in Nakashipara was watching a cartoon show on TV. His mother was busy working outside. Usually, Sheikh used to laugh while watching the cartoon shows. But on Monday, his mother noticed that no sound was coming from

the room where he was watching the show.

Sheikh's mother called the child by his name but got no response. Suspecting something unnatural, she went to the room and found Sheikh was lying on the bed with a piece of cloth entangled around his throat. She screamed for help and cut the piece of cloth to free Sheikh.

He was rushed to Bethuadahari health centre, where the doctor declared the child brought dead.

Later, Nakashipara police station was informed. Cops went to his house to recover the body but faced obstruction as Sheikh's family members reportedly refused to hand over the body to the police for autopsy.

However, police convinced the family and sent the boy's body for autopsy examination.