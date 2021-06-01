9 IPS officers shifted, 46 promoted

Kolkata: In a major reshuffle in the IPS cadre, posting of 55 officers were changed on Monday.



Among the 55 IPS officers, posting of 46 officers were changed on promotion basis.

Joint Commissioner of Police, (Jt. CP), Special Branch, Dip Narayan Goswami has been transferred to the post of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Special Task Force (STF) in the state police.

He will be replaced by Sudheer Kumar Nilakantam. Neeloo Sherpa (Chakraborty) who was posted as the Jt. CP (O) has been made DIG, SCRB. Deputy Commissioner (DC) of South West Division in Kolkata, Syed Waquar Raza has been made Jt. CP (O). V. Solomon Nesakumar who was posted as the Jt. CP, Establishment in Kolkata Police, has been made the Jt. CP STF. Meeraj Khalid has been made the DIG, CID (operations). Prasun Bandopadhyay who was the DIG, Traffic has been posted as the DIG, Barasat range.

He will be replaced by Amitava Barma who is at present posted as the Special Superintendent in the CID.

DIG, Midnapore range Kunal Aggarwal has been sent to compulsory waiting and SP Bankura, Shyam Singh will replace him. SP, Jhargram, Dhritiman Sarkar has been made the SP, Bankura. Biswajit Ghosh, DC, Combat in Kolkata has been posted as the SP, Jhargram. Abhishek Gupta, who was the Additional SP (Headquarters) in Darjeeling, has been promoted to the rank of DC and posted as DC, Combat in Kolkata.

Bidisha Kalita, the Additional Superintendent of Krishnanagar has been posted as the DC, Enforcement Branch in Kolkata. DIG, Provisioning, Praveen Kumar Tripathi has been posted as the DIG Malda range.