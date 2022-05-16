9 held for duping people on pretext of installing mobile phone towers

KOLKATA: The Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) of Detective Department, Kolkata Police conducted a raid at a call centre in Shakespeare Sarani area on Saturday evening and arrested nine people for allegedly cheating several people on the pretext of installation of mobile phone towers.



A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station against the accused persons on charges of Computer related offences (66), punishment for identity theft (66C), punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource (66D), punishment for abetment of offences (84B), penalty and compensation] for damage to computer, computer system, etc. (43) of the Information Technology (IT) Act along with punishment for cheating by personation (419), Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (420), punishment for forgery (465), forgery of valuable security, will, etc. (467), forgery for purpose of cheating (468), using as genuine a forged [document or electronic record (471) and punishment of criminal conspiracy (120B) of the IPC.

According to sources, on Saturday evening, cops conducted a raid at the call centre that was running on the second floor of the USha Martin building located at 2A Shakespeare Sarani.

During the raid it was found that the call centre, styled as Trustfinity, used to make false promises to the people about installation of mobile phone towers against a good amount of money every month.

Cops have seized two laptops, nine mobile phones, two landline phones and several incriminating documents from the spot.

Investigating officials suspect that the accused persons have already cheated a good number of people worth several lakhs of rupees.

Cops are trying to find out how many people they have cheated.

Several other persons are also suspected to be involved in the crime.