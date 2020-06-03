9 docs including 3 from Corona hospital test positive in Siliguri

Darjeeling: 11 persons tested Covid-19 positive in Darjeeling district on Tuesday including 9 doctors and a lab technician. 30 persons also recovered and were discharged from the Covid-19 hospital in Siliguri on Tuesday.



The Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent and a doctor of the Covid-19 hospital in Siliguri (Dr. Chang's super speciality hospital)have tested positive. 4 doctors of the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital have tested positive along with a lab technician. A doctor serving at the SARI Hospital (DESUN hospital) in Siliguri is also Covid-19 positive. "30 patients recovered and were discharged from the Covid-19 hospital in SIliguri. The 30 included 29 from Cooch Behar and one person from the Darjeeling district" stated S. Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Darjeeling.

The district level task force on Covid-19 met in Siliguri on Tuesday morning. Talking to media persons after the meeting the District Magistrate, Darjeeling stated that 72 quarantine centers have been earmarked in the district (both the hills and the plains.) "Among the 72 many are already operational. On 27th May we received an order from the State Government in which anyone returning from outside will be kept in 7 days of mandatory institutional quarantine and 7 days of home quarantine. The institutional quarantine is the one located nearest to the residence of the person concerned" added Ponnambalam.

Amarnath K, Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling stated that a close tab was being kept on the entry points of the district. "The community is also keeping a close tab and in case of anyone slipping in they inform the police. We then put the person or persons through the prescribed medical process of checks and quarantines" added the SP.