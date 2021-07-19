9 anacondas born at Alipore Zoo amid natural setting

KOLKATA: The population of anacondas in the Alipore Zoological Gardens has gone up to 20 with the birth of nine reptiles after successful breeding amid natural surroundings.

The zoo authorities displayed the anacondas before the mediapersons recently with the zoo closed being shut for visitors due the ongoing pandemic situation.

Four anacondas (two male and two female) were brought from Madras Snake Park in June 2019. A year later in July 2020, seven yellow anacondas were born.

"We have created a naturalistic environment in the enclosure of the anacondas having a water pool, rock swamps and vegetation which has helped in the breeding. All the anacondas here are yellow," Asis Kumar Samanta, Director of Alipore Zoo, said.

The newborns will be kept under supervision by a team of five veterinarians before releasing them in the enclosure.

The Alipore Zoo presently has the highest population of anacondas among all Indian Zoos. The West Bengal Zoo Authority has initiated talks with a number of zoos in the country to bring four green anacondas to Alipore Zoo.

There are four types of anaconda species among which green anaconda is the largest. The anaconda variety of snakes do not lay eggs, they give direct birth to their offspring. White Rat is the main food that the zoo authorities offer to the anacondas.

Anacondas that are usually found in South American countries like Paraguay, Bolivia, Brazil

etc have been a prime attraction of the Alipore Zoo since its introduction in the enclosure and will continue to be so after the zoo opens up with improvement in COVID-19 situation.